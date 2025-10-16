Delhi, Noida, Gurugram witness massive traffic jams ahead of Diwali, check list of routes to avoid Noida also witnessed massive traffic jams around Sector 18 market, the DND Flyway, and the Greater Noida Expressway. Many commuters were seen leaving for work early or relying on alternative routes and public transport.

New Delhi:

Commuters in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram witnessed massive traffic jams in the run-up to Diwali, with journeys taking nearly double the usual time. Notably, the combination of shopping, pre-wedding travel, and ongoing construction works has worsened the situation across major routes in Delhi-NCR, leaving the commuters stranded for hours together.

Apart from the roads, the famous markets in Delhi such as Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Connaught Place have also witnessed heavy crowds, causing traffic jams in the area.

Commuters express resentment

Stranded commuters expressed resentment after facing long delays due to traffic jams.

One commuter going to Gurugram said he had to postpone a meeting three times because of traffic. "Had a meeting around 12, then shifted it to 12.30, then 1.30, and just now to 2 o'clock," he said.

Massive traffic jams witnessed in Gurugram and Noida

Key stretches in Gurugram, including MG Road, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension, and Cyber City are heavily congested and several commuters reported long waits at tolls and flyovers, with one user noting, “What should be a 40-45 minute journey is now extending to over 90 minutes or more.” Bottlenecks at Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and IFFCO Chowk further exacerbate delays.

In the simlar manner, Noida also witnessed massive traffic jams around Sector 18 market, the DND Flyway, and the Greater Noida Expressway. Many commuters were seen leaving for work early or relying on alternative routes and public transport, though even these are struggling to cope with the increased load.

List of routes to avoid