Delhi, Noida, Gurugram on rain alert as IMD issues warning across North India; check weather in your city

New Delhi:

As the monsoon is currently in full swing across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for heavy rain and strong winds in several states, including Delhi-NCR, due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. According to IMD, between July 28 and August 2, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at different places across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and several Northeastern states. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-70 kmph in isolated areas.

Yellow alert in Delhi-NCR

Delhi is expected to witness generally cloudy skies throughout the day, with light to moderate rain or drizzle. The Met Department has forecast a maximum temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius, while humid conditions are expected to persist.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Noida and Greater Noida, along with western Uttar Pradesh, from July 28 to 31.

Ghaziabad is expected to experience intermittent heavy rainfall with strong winds of 40 to 70 kmph and lightning from July 28 to 31.

Meanwhile, authorities have advised residents and commuters in Gurugram to plan their journeys carefully due to the possibility of waterlogging and traffic congestion caused by heavy rainfall. People have been urged to allow extra travel time.

Weather conditions in other states

The IMD has issued weather alerts for several states over the coming days:

Uttar Pradesh: Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in several districts, including Meerut, Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi, Bareilly, and Mirzapur, between July 28 and August 2.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in several districts, including Meerut, Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi, Bareilly, and Mirzapur, between July 28 and August 2. Bihar: Widespread rainfall with heavy showers is forecast across most parts of the state, including Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, and Bhagalpur, during the same period.

Widespread rainfall with heavy showers is forecast across most parts of the state, including Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, and Bhagalpur, during the same period. Rajasthan: Heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings have been issued for both eastern and western parts of the state, covering Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, and Jodhpur, from July 28 to August 2.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings have been issued for both eastern and western parts of the state, covering Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, and Jodhpur, from July 28 to August 2. Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh are under red and orange alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall through August 2, with the risk of flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh are under red and orange alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall through August 2, with the risk of flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas. Himachal Pradesh: Very heavy rainfall is expected in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Chamba between July 28 and August 2.

Very heavy rainfall is expected in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Chamba between July 28 and August 2. Jharkhand: Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, and Bokaro are likely to experience intermittent rain, thunderstorms, and lightning during the period.

Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, and Bokaro are likely to experience intermittent rain, thunderstorms, and lightning during the period. Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds and lightning, has been forecast for Srinagar, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, and Udhampur between July 29 and August 2.

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