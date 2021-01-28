Image Source : ANI Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, almost zero visibility in parts of capital

Delhi on Thursday remained enveloped in a layer of fog with visibility as low as 0 meter at isolated pockets of the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 4°C and a maximum temperature of 21°C for today.

Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 321, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, Palam and Safdarjung observatories recorded 7.6℃ and 5.4℃ temperatures respectively, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As many as 17 trains are running late on January 28, due to low visibility and other operational reasons, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway (NR) told ANI.

