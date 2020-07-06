Monday, July 06, 2020
     
Rain, thunderstorms to hit Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, nearby regions in next two hours: IMD

Thunderstorm with rain would occur over Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Sahaswan, Badaun, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Khurja, Aurangabad, Mathura, and Alwar during the next 2 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed on Monday.

New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2020 14:12 IST
Delhi rains, Noida rains, IMD weather forecast
Image Source : PTI

Youngsters ride bicycles at Vijay Chowk as monsoon clouds hover in the sky, in New Delhi.

Rain and thundershowers occurred across Delhi-NCR region that started on late Sunday night and continued till early Monday morning. The Weather department had predicted that the Delhi-NCR region will continue to receive rainfall for the next couple of days as monsoon advances in the region.

