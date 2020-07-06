Rain, thunderstorms to hit Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, nearby regions in next two hours: IMD

Image Source : PTI Youngsters ride bicycles at Vijay Chowk as monsoon clouds hover in the sky, in New Delhi.

Thunderstorm with rain would occur over Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Sahaswan, Badaun, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Khurja, Aurangabad, Mathura, and Alwar during the next 2 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed on Monday.

Rain and thundershowers occurred across Delhi-NCR region that started on late Sunday night and continued till early Monday morning. The Weather department had predicted that the Delhi-NCR region will continue to receive rainfall for the next couple of days as monsoon advances in the region.

Thunderstorm with rain would occur over Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Sahaswan, Badaun, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Khurja, Aurangabad, Mathura, and Alwar during the next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD) — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage