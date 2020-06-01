Image Source : PTI Delhi-Noida border not sealed, have advised proper screening: Yogi Adityanath

Delhi-Noida border has not been sealed, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told India TV on Monday. Yogi said that the Uttar Pradesh government had not given orders to seal the border but advised proper screening to make sure that infected people or people with symptoms are not allowed to cross the border.

"We have not sealed the borders with Delhi (in Noida and Ghaziabad), we have only advised proper screening. It is important that we stop people from Delhi's containment zones to travel to Noida or Ghaziabad. Similarly, people who live in Noida, Ghaziabad's containment zones should be stopped from travelling to Delhi," Yogi said on India TV's day-long event #CMsOnIndiaTV

