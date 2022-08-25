Delhi News LIVE: Can city govt fall? Wary of BJP's 'poaching' attempts Kejriwal calls meeting of party MLAs

Delhi News LIVE: The political slugfest in Delhi is likely to intensify further as AAP MLAs met at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here at 11 am on Thursday to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP. Sources in the party said all the legislators have been called for the meeting, adding that some of them could not be contacted.

The meeting holds much importance as major discussions regarding the current political scenario and the raids of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the party leaders are likely to be deliberated in the meeting. With several MLAs being untraceable ahead of the meeting, both AAP and Opposition parties will keenly watch how many MLAs will attend the meeting.

The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

The Kejriwal government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers and the "poaching" efforts made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of allegedly offering Rs 20 crore to the AAP MLAs to "bring down" the Kejriwal-led government in the national capital. "BJP offered to bring down Kejriwal's government by luring AAP MLAs with Rs 20-20 crores... slogans of '50 Khokha-50 Khokha' were raised in Maharashtra Assembly, hence I would say to the BJP Band karo desh se dhokha, nahi chalega 50 khoka," Bharadwaj said addressing a press conference in Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that he had received an offer by the Bharatiya Janata Party to split the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in what he claims was a quid pro quo as the CBI initiated a probe into the Delhi's now withdrawn excise policy. BJP had declined any such offer being made to him. BJP leaders attacked Kejriwal and Sisodia, saying that it is the frustration of AAP as their corruption is getting exposed.

The trail of events started with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raiding the residence of Sisodia last Friday, in connection with an alleged liquor scam in Delhi. The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case over the Delhi excise policy. Sisodia was among the 15 people named in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

