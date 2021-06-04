Image Source : PTI Delhi reports 523 new Covid cases, 50 deaths; positivity rate at 0.68%

Delhi reported 523 new coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.28 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,497. As many as 50 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.68 percent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 77,174 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

With coronavirus cases declining in the national capital, some private hospitals here are seeing increase in non-Covid patients returning to medical facilities and conducting elective surgeries that were put on a backburner due to the raging pandemic.

Delhi has been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last couple of days.

The case tally stands at 14,28,449 in the national capital, including 13,95,892 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 8,060, of which 3,813 are in home isolation.

