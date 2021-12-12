Delhi's minimum temperature drops to 6.4 degree Celcius

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi's minimum temperature drops to 6.4 degrees Celcius

On Sunday morning, the national capital recorded minimum temperature at 6.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather agency, in its daily bulletin, said that partly cloudly sky and mist will prevail in the capital city today. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 24 degrees Celcius today. The Safdurjung observatory reported the drop in temperature.

This breaks Delhi's recent record of temperature dipping to 8.3 degrees Celcius, on Thursday night. It was said to be the coldest night of the season.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital marginally improved and moved to the 'poor' category on Sunday morning. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) portal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences reported an air quality index (AQI) of 256. The area near IIT Delhi logged an AQI of 266, the T3 terminal of the airport reported an AQI of 290, Lodhi Road area reported an AQI of 249.

SAFAR, in its daily bulletin, said, "For three days (12th, 13th, 14th), winds are likely to be low to moderate. Partially cloudy conditions and moderate mixing layer height causing moderate vertical mixing are likely to keep air quality within 'poor' during noon time or 'lower end of very poor' during the night and early morning hours for the next three days.

From December 15 onwards, air quality is likely to improve due to relatively high wind speeds but within 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category."

