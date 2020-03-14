Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Heavy rains, thunderstorm lash parts of Delhi-NCR; more downpour likely

Heavy rains, thunderstorm lash parts of Delhi-NCR; more downpour likely

Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm lashed Delhi-NCR on Saturday afternoon, bringing down the temperature of the national capital.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2020 16:03 IST
Heavy rains, thunderstorm lash parts of Delhi-NCR; more downpour likely
Image Source : ANI

Heavy rains, thunderstorm lash parts of Delhi-NCR; more downpour likely

Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm lashed Delhi-NCR on Saturday afternoon, bringing down the temperature of the national capital. According to reports, some parts of Delhi even received hailstorm. The national capital recorded a minimum of 16.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 

According to the Met office, the sky will remain cloudy and more showers are likely in the evening.

Here are the live weather updates

4:00 pm: Heavy rains have led to waterlogging at the AIIMS flyover in Delhi. 

India Tv - Waterlogging at AIIMS flyover Delhi

Waterlogging at AIIMS flyover Delhi

Also Read: Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop in parts of Punjab

Also Read: Bullet Train: Railways to undertake DPR for 6 more high speed corridors

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News