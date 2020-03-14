Image Source : ANI Heavy rains, thunderstorm lash parts of Delhi-NCR; more downpour likely

Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm lashed Delhi-NCR on Saturday afternoon, bringing down the temperature of the national capital. According to reports, some parts of Delhi even received hailstorm. The national capital recorded a minimum of 16.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the Met office, the sky will remain cloudy and more showers are likely in the evening.

Here are the live weather updates

4:00 pm: Heavy rains have led to waterlogging at the AIIMS flyover in Delhi.

Waterlogging at AIIMS flyover Delhi

