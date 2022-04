Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi-NCR region has been witnessing a massive dust storm

In a surprising turn after a continuous heatwave, the Delhi-NCR region has been witnessing a massive dust storm on Monday evening. Videos that surfaced online show slight rains, and heavy winds blowing in the region. The national capital region has been in the center of a heatwave for the past few weeks, with temperatures touching the roof. The sudden change of weather, netizens say on Twitter, is both good and scary.

Visuals of the weather:

