Delhi-NCR rains: Will schools and colleges be closed in Noida, Greater Noida on Sept 4? Check here The district administrations in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar declared a school holiday on September 3 amid inclement weather and an IMD alert for more showers. Schools in Delhi, however, remained open today.

New Delhi:

Delhi and adjacent areas have been witnessing incessant rains amid the monsoon fury in North India. The national capital, along with Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, is reeling under a severe downpour, with waterlogging and traffic snarls adding to the woes.

The district administrations in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar declared a school holiday on September 3 amid inclement weather and an IMD alert for more showers. Schools in Delhi, however, remained open today.

As of Thursday, no advisory regarding school closures has been issued in Delhi, Gautam Buddha Nagar, or Ghaziabad. However, schools have been ordered to remain shut in several other NCR cities, including Shamli and Baghpat.

School holiday extended in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh government has extended the closure of schools and colleges across the state until September 7 due to the ongoing heavy rainfall. Continuous downpours have led to widespread issues such as landslides, waterlogging and falling trees.

The state’s higher education department released an official notice about the extension. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also shared the update on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Chandigarh announces school closure amid rain fury

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration has taken similar steps, ordering the closure of all government and private schools until September 7 due to the heavy rains. Initially, schools were to remain shut only till September 3, but the holiday has now been extended as a safety measure for both students and staff.

Schools holiday extended in Punjab amid floods

In Punjab, all schools and colleges will also stay closed because of ongoing flooding and continuous rainfall, which have severely affected normal life in the region.

“As directed by Hon’ble CM Punjab Sh. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all Govt/Aided/Recognized & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025. Everyone is requested to strictly follow local administration’s guidelines,” Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains posted on X.