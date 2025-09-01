Delhi-NCR rains: Schools, offices closed in Gurugram tomorrow? Check latest advisory The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gurugram for Tuesday.

Gurugram:

The Gurugram administration on Monday issued a fresh advisory for September 2, asking corporate offices and private institutions to allow employees to work from home and directing schools to conduct classes online in view of heavy rain forecasts.

The advisory, shared by Deputy Commissioner Gurugram on X, came after the city recorded intense rainfall on Monday afternoon. "Today, between 3 PM to 7 PM, Gurugram recorded heavy rainfall of over 100 mm," the advisory stated.

"In view of the continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram all corporate and private offices are requested to provide employees with the facility to work from home. All schools in the district have been instructed to conduct online classes on 02 September 2025," it added.

Orange alert in Delhi-NCR

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday, the advisory stated.

Following heavy rainfall throughout the Delhi-NCR, a leakage was reported at a flyover and the visuals showed the Signature Tower Chowk underpass covered in water.

Heavy rain triggers massive traffic jams across Delhi

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed traffic snarls across multiple parts of the city on Monday following heavy rainfall throughout the day, severely impacting vehicular movement. Heavy congestion was reported from several key roads and intersections, with commuters stranded for hours in long queues of vehicles.

The Palam airport reported the lowest visibility of 800 metres about 3 pm on September 1 due to an intense spell of rain, the IMD said. The visibility, which was 2,500 metres at 2.30 pm, dropped to 800 metres by 3 pm.

Till 5.30 pm, the city’s primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 18.6 mm of rainfall, while other stations reported 30.8 mm at Palam, 48.9 mm at Aya Nagar and 16.2 mm of rainfall at Lodhi Road, IMD data showed.

Also Read: Delhi rains: Metro service resumes after brief glitch at Rajiv Chowk on Noida Electronic City route

Also Read: Delhi's Old Railway Bridge to be closed from tomorrow amid rising Yamuna water level