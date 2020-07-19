Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR leads to waterlogged roads, fallen trees, traffic jams | Photos, videos

Image Source : PTI A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi.

Delhi-NCR received its first spell of heavy rains on Sunday morning which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill at key stretches in the city. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, jams were reported from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk, Yashwant Place to Ashoka Road, at Ring Road, Bhairon Road, and near Mundka metro station due to heavy waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 74.8 mm rainfall till 8:30 am.

The IMD had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northwest India. It had said the "entire monsoon trough is most likely to shift northwards, closer to the foothills of the Himalayas during July 19-20". Despite the early arrival of monsoon in Delhi, the rains had remained subdued so far.

Ridge, Lodhi Road, Palam and Ayanagar weather stations recorded 86 mm, 81.2 mm, 16.9 mm and 12.2 mm rainfall, respectively, it said. Rainfall below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 mm and 64.5 mm moderate, and above 64.5 mm heavy, according to the IMD. As rains lashed several parts in Delhi, residents shared on social media videos and pictures of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles navigating waterlogged roads.

Image Source : INDIA TV View of waterlogged Minto Bridge near New Delhi Railway Station, A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged underpass after rains in New Delhi.

Image Source : PTI Children play at waterlogged Zakhira underpass as after rains in New Delhi.

Delhi Welcomes you in #ITO to #SaraiKalaikhan road near Indraprastha #MetroStation.This Situation is After 2 hrs of Rain. Well its near #WHO building construction site.@indiatvnews

Time:1:55pm. pic.twitter.com/EL3ivMUBEM — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) July 19, 2020

Image Source : PTI An ambulance wades through a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in Noida.

