Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning, mercury dips

Rains in Delhi-NCR: People in Delhi and the National Capital region witnessed a rainy and windy morning on Friday.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2022 7:01 IST
Friday morning comes with rain accompanied by the wind.
Image Source : PTI/FILE Friday morning comes with rain accompanied by the wind.

Highlights

  • Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) witness rainy Friday morning
  • Spells of rain causes fall in temperature
  • The minimum temperature in the capital dropped to 22 degrees Celsius

Delhi-NCR rains: The residents of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) woke up to a rainy and windy morning on Friday causing dip in temperature. 

The minimum temperature in the capital dropped to 22 degrees Celsius signalling the commencement of the Winter season. 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a partly cloudy sky and heavy rain within the national capital region on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for several states including Delhi and UP from October 6 onwards.

The rainy weather may continue for 3-4 days, the weatherman said.

Strong winds may also accompany with heavy showers over several states in northern India.

The weather department said that due to cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, conditions are not favorable for the withdrawal of the monsoon. 

