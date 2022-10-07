Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning, mercury dips

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Friday morning comes with rain accompanied by the wind.

Delhi-NCR rains: The residents of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) woke up to a rainy and windy morning on Friday causing dip in temperature.

The minimum temperature in the capital dropped to 22 degrees Celsius signalling the commencement of the Winter season.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a partly cloudy sky and heavy rain within the national capital region on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for several states including Delhi and UP from October 6 onwards.

The rainy weather may continue for 3-4 days, the weatherman said.

Strong winds may also accompany with heavy showers over several states in northern India.

The weather department said that due to cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, conditions are not favorable for the withdrawal of the monsoon.

