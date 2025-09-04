Advertisement
  3. Delhi-NCR weather today: IMD predicts heavy rains, thunderstorm; Yamuna water inundates low-lying areas

Delhi-NCR rains LIVE: Continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has thrown life out of gear across Delhi-NCR, with severe waterlogging reported in the national capital and adjoining Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. The IMD has issued an alert for more rain in Delhi-NCR today.

Representative image
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert, warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Delhi and its adjoining Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Delhi and adjacent areas have been witnessing incessant rains amid the monsoon fury in North India. The national capital city is reeling under a severe downpour, with waterlogging and traffic snarls adding to the woes. Meanwhile, the water level of the River Yamuna in Delhi rose to 207.39 meters, surpassing the 2013 mark of 207.32 meters and becoming the third-highest level ever recorded in the city's history. According to the flood update report, it is expected to rise further. According to the revenue department, while 8,018 people have been moved to tents, 2,030 have been shifted to 13 permanent shelters. 

Follow threads for all the latest updates.

 

 

Live updates :Delhi-NCR rains

  • 8:32 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Yamuna water level in Delhi

    Yamuna water level in Delhi shows a slight decline, recorded at 207.47 m at the Old Railway Bridge at 8 am, compared to 207.48 m at 6 and 7 am. However, it is still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33m.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Yamuna Bazar inundated as Yamuna river level continues to rise

    Yamuna Bazar inundated as the Yamuna river level continues to rise.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Portion of flyover on NH-44 caved in following heavy rains

    A portion of the flyover on National Highway 44 under the Alipur police station area caved in following heavy rains.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Yamuna swells past 207 metres in Delhi, floodwater inundates nearby areas

    The water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.48 metres at 7 am, even as floodwater from the raging river continued to inundate nearby areas. According to official data, the level remained steady between 6 am and 7 am at 207.48 metres. While the level at 5 am stood at 207.47 metres, it stood at 207.48 metres at 6 am. According to officials, the water level remained static at 207.47 metres between 2 am and 5 am.  Floodwaters reached near Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and key bureaucrats. The areas in the vicinity of Vasudev Ghat were also flooded. Floodwater also reached Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir near Kashmere Gate. 

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Waterlogging near Swami Narayan Temple in Civil Lines area

    Waterlogging near Swami Narayan Temple in Civil Lines area as intermittent rainfall continues in the region.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Waterlogging near ISBT Kashmere Gate

    Waterlogging near ISBT Kashmere Gate in front of the monastery.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vehicles submerged, buildings flooded in Delhi's Civil Lines

    Vehicles submerged, buildings flooded on Bela Road in Delhi's Civil Lines as water from the overflowing Yamuna river entered the area.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kashmere Gate bus terminal inundated as Yamuna river level continues to rise

    Kashmere Gate bus terminal inundated as the Yamuna river level continues to rise.

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Severe waterlogging witnessed as water from overflowing Yamuna enters parts of city

    Severe waterlogging was witnessed as the water from the overflowing Yamuna river enters parts of the national capital.

  • 7:28 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Water from raging Yamuna River enters Nigambodh Ghat

    Water from the raging Yamuna River has entered the Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi's oldest and busiest cremation ground, forcing it to halt operations.

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Yamuna River water reaches Marghat Wale Baba Hanuman Temple

    Yamuna River water has reached the Marghat Wale Baba Hanuman Temple.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Heavy waterlogging outside Ayyappa Park in Vikaspuri

    Heavy waterlogging outside Ayyappa Park in Vikaspuri causes dozens of two-wheelers to stall as water enters exhaust pipes.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Yamuna floodwaters enter underpass near Delhi Secretariat

    Yamuna floodwaters enter underpass near Delhi Secretariat.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Yamuna water inundating several low lying areas

    Yamuna River continues to flow above the danger mark, inundating several low-lying areas.

     

  • 6:58 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi Airport issues travel advisory

    Apart from airlines, Delhi Airport also issued an advisory and said that flight operations might be impacted due to heavy rainfall, adding that on ground staff was working towards smooth operations.

  • 6:57 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Air India issues travel advisory

    Air India also issued an advisory and asked passengers to check flight timings as rains might impact operations. "Rain is likely to affect flight operations to and from Delhi today. We advise you to check your flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before leaving, and allow additional time for your travel to the airport," the airline wrote in a post on X.

  • 6:57 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IndiGo issues travel advisory

    IndiGo issued an advisory and said, "With heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Delhi, we’re seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. While we can’t control the skies, we’re doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground. Please check your flight status and consider giving yourself a little cushion of time to reach the airport. We’ll keep you posted and we’re always around if you need help."

  • 6:49 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar-Phase 1 as the Yamuna River continues to swell

    Relief camps were set up near Mayur Vihar-Phase 1 as the Yamuna River continues to swell.

  • 6:48 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Yamuna River flowing above danger level

    The Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall.

  • 6:48 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Yamuna River continues to wreak havoc

    Visuals from Loha Pul and nearby areas where the expanded Yamuna River continues to wreak havoc following heavy and continuous rainfall.

  • 6:47 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Flights may be affected in Delhi-NCR: SpiceJet

    SpiceJet in an X post said, "Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

  • 6:46 AM (IST)Sep 04, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Strong winds, heavy rain expected in Delhi-NCR in next 3 hours

    The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Delhi and the NCR region over the next three hours.

Top News

