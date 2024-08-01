Thursday, August 01, 2024
     
  4. Delhi rains LIVE updates: Two dead as heavy rainfall paralyses city, IMD issues red alert; schools closed
Delhi rains LIVE updates: Two dead as heavy rainfall paralyses city, IMD issues red alert; schools closed

Delhi rains: The IMD also issued a 'red' warning for Delhi-NCR following heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, urging people to take action and remain vigilant. The continuous downpour led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions throughout the city.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2024 7:06 IST
Delhi, Delhi rains
Image Source : PTI People wade through a waterlogged road during rain at the Jangpura area, in New Delhi.

Delhi rains: Heavy rainfall caused chaos in the national capital on Wednesday evening, flooding large parts of the city. Major roads were clogged with relentless traffic, and people were stranded as streets turned into rivers. The torrential rain led the weather office to include Delhi in its "areas of concern" in the National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin. The department advised residents to stay indoors, secure their windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Delhi for the next 24 hours due to heavy rains. In response, the Delhi government has ordered all schools to close on Thursday given the current weather conditions.

 

Live updates :Delhi-NCR rains

  • Aug 01, 2024 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi records over 100 mm rainfall in an hour

    Delhi recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall in an hour. According to the IMD's Automatic Weather Station network, the Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded 112.5 mm of rainfall in one hour, which qualifies as a "cloud burst." The National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin also included Delhi as an 'area of concern'.

  • Aug 01, 2024 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IMD predicts wet spell in city till August 5

    The IMD has predicted a wet spell in the city till August 5.

     

  • Aug 01, 2024 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi LG asks officers to remain on alert

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said he has asked officers to remain on alert. “Have cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour in Delhi. Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres.”

     

  • Aug 01, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi schools to remain closed today

    Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced late night that all schools in the city will remain closed on Thursday. "In light of the very heavy rainfall this evening and the forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools both government and private will remain closed on August 1st," she posted on 'X'.

  • Aug 01, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi in list of 'areas of concern'

    The torrential downpour prompted the weather office to include Delhi in its list of "areas of concern" in the National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin. The department advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors, and refrain from unnecessary travel.

  • Aug 01, 2024 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Woman, her child killed, two injured in rain-related incidents in Delhi

     A 22-year-old woman and her child drowned in a waterlogged drain while two people suffered injuries in separate incidents following Wednesday's heavy rainfall in Delhi. According to police in Ghazipur, Tanuja and her three-year-old son Priyansh were out to buy household items from a weekly market when they slipped into a drain due to waterlogging and drowned. The incident occurred near the Khoda Colony area, where the roadside drain was under construction.

  • Aug 01, 2024 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    House collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area following heavy rainfall

    A house collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area following heavy rainfall. One person suffered critical injuries in a house collapse following the torrential rain. A Delhi Fire Services official said they received a call at 8:57 pm about the collapse of a house in the Sabji Mandi area close to Ghanta Ghar near Robin Cinema. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and one man was rescued from the rubble. He was taken to a hospital in a critical condition, the official said.

  • Aug 01, 2024 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Wall of school in Daryaganj collapsed due to heavy rainfall

    The wall of a private school in Daryaganj collapsed due to heavy rainfall, causing damages to vehicles parked in the vicinity.

  • Aug 01, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of city after heavy rainfall

    Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the national capital after heavy rainfall. Visuals from outside Civic Center near Ramlila Maidan.

