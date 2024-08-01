Delhi rains LIVE updates: Two dead as heavy rainfall paralyses city, IMD issues red alert; schools closed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People wade through a waterlogged road during rain at the Jangpura area, in New Delhi.

Delhi rains: Heavy rainfall caused chaos in the national capital on Wednesday evening, flooding large parts of the city. Major roads were clogged with relentless traffic, and people were stranded as streets turned into rivers. The torrential rain led the weather office to include Delhi in its "areas of concern" in the National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin. The department advised residents to stay indoors, secure their windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Delhi for the next 24 hours due to heavy rains. In response, the Delhi government has ordered all schools to close on Thursday given the current weather conditions.