Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Delhi-NCR rains IMD weather updates: Waterlogging in several areas amid red alert for heavy rains

  Live Delhi-NCR rains IMD weather updates: Waterlogging in several areas amid red alert for heavy rains

The IMD's latest forecast further predicts similar weather conditions to prevail in the region till Sunday, August 17. The latest spells of rain come just days after heavy downpours in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the National Capital Region.

Delhi-NCR rains LIVE updates
Delhi-NCR rains LIVE updates Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Delhi-NCR region and parts of north India have been receiving continuous downpour since Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) raising its previous orange alert to red, predicting very heavy rainfall throughout the day. Several areas reported severe waterlogging after the downpour as people headed to work. Traffic jams were also reported in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram with flooded roads causing disruption in vehicular movement.

The IMD's latest forecast further predicts similar weather conditions to prevail in the region till Sunday, August 17. The latest spells of rain come just days after heavy downpours in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the National Capital Region, which on Tuesday also caused multiple flight delays and cancellations.

India TV News is bringing you the latest updates on the Delhi-NCR rains, traffic movement and flight status in the wake of the existing weather conditions. Stay tuned.

Live updates :Delhi-NCR rains IMD weather LIVE updates: Gurugram Noida weather forecast and rainfall waterlogging and traffic latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:23 AM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Traffic affected on Mathura Road due to continuous rainfall

    Heavy rain has flooded Mathura Road, leading to severe waterlogging and causing major traffic disruptions, with vehicles struggling to move through the inundated stretch.

  • 11:18 AM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Latest weather forecast for Delhi by IMD

    According to the IMD, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by moderate thunderstorm and lightning, with gusty winds of 30-40 km/h, is likely to occur at many places in New Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, and South-East Delhi.

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Delhi-NCR rains LIVE: Waterlogging affects daily life in east Delhi

    In East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar underpass, there is severe waterlogging, and people are struggling to pass through it. Even a short spell of rain has created waterlogging in several areas of Delhi. Pedestrians are wading through the water, half-submerged, to reach their offices.

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Radar data shows rain bands over Delhi

    Delhi radar shows intense rain bands over Delhi-NCR. Light to moderate rainfall has been recorded in most parts of the city. Thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rain are likely in Delhi over the next 2-3 hours.

  • 11:10 AM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Rainfall alerts in parts of north India for today

    Apart from the Delhi-NCR region, the IMD has also issued a warning for heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, and west Uttar Pradesh in the coming hours.

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Delhi receives heavy rains, several roads waterlogging

    In Delhi, heavy waterlogging has been reported on Panchkuian Road, with around 300 metres of the stretch submerged, causing major traffic disruptions in the area.

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Severe waterlogging in Delhi's VVIP areas

    Water has accumulated even in Delhi’s VVIP areas. Waterlogging has been reported near Pragati Maidan. The road from Pragati Maidan to India Gate is submerged. The road from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan and Central Secretariat has been completely closed due to a traffic jam.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Delhi NCR Rains Delhi Weather Imd Bulletin Weather Update
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\