The Delhi-NCR region and parts of north India have been receiving continuous downpour since Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) raising its previous orange alert to red, predicting very heavy rainfall throughout the day. Several areas reported severe waterlogging after the downpour as people headed to work. Traffic jams were also reported in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram with flooded roads causing disruption in vehicular movement.

The IMD's latest forecast further predicts similar weather conditions to prevail in the region till Sunday, August 17. The latest spells of rain come just days after heavy downpours in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the National Capital Region, which on Tuesday also caused multiple flight delays and cancellations.

