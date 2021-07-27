Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Delhi-NCR to receive rains in the next 2 hours, IMD says in latest forecast

The national capital will receive rains, accompanied by thunderstorm, in the next two hours, an update published by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) read at 3.33 pm Tuesday.

According to the forecast, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi , NCR (Bahadurgarh) Rohtak, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana).

Other regions where downpour is likely are Chandpur, Sambhal, Amroha, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Narora, Debai, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Gulaoti, Jalesar, Hathras, Iglas, Aligarh, Gabhana, Mathura, Raya (U.P.) Mahawa, Nadbai, Bharatpur (Rajasthan).

Earlier on Tuesday, the national capital received heavy rains that led to waterlogging on several road stretches across Delhi, including Pragati Maidan in the central part of the city and Dhaula Kuan in the southern part.

According to the weather agency, the southwest monsoon had reached Delhi on July 13 -- 16 days behind the usual date of onset.

Normally, the monsoon reaches the city by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

Due to the waterlogging, traffic crawled at ITO, underneath Moti Bagh metro station, Dhaula Kuan underpass, near Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, Ring Road near IP Flyover, Rohtak Road.

Image Source : PTI Massive traffic jam after heavy rains at ITO in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Waterlogging was also seen at Mathura Road, Moti Bagh, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Sangam Vihar and Kirari, among other places. According to the IMD, 100 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, in the last 24 hours.

Image Source : PTI Commuters wade through a waterlogged Ring Road in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Due to the waterlogging situation, the entry and exit gates of Saket metro station were closed.

"Trains are currently not stopping at Saket metro station. Entry/exit gates have been closed due to waterlogging. Services otherwise normal on entire Yellow Line," the DMRC said.

The yellow line connects Samyapur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

