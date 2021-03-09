Image Source : ANI Rain, storm hit Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR received light showers Tuesday night as the weather took a turn. Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad also witnessed drizzling post 9:30 pm.

The India Meteorological had predicted light rainfall over isolated places of west Delhi, north-west Delhi. The weather department forecast thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed up to 30-40 kmph over and adjoining areas of Delhi and Haryana's Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Palwal, Aurangabad, Manesar, Nuh, Sohna, Bhiwadi, Bhiwani, Farukhnagar, Rewari, Narnaul and Matanhail.

Similar weather predictions were projected for Raya, Hathras, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Sikandarabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Siyana, Garmuktesher, Jhahangirabad, Atrauli in Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has predicted hail precipitation over and adjoining areas of Ballabhgarh and Faridabad.

In its summer forecast for March to May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast day temperatures to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east, and west India. However, it has forecast a likelihood of below-normal temperatures in the south and adjoining central India.

