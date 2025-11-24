Delhi-NCR pollution crisis deepens as toxic smog envelops the city as AQI hits 'severe' levels Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed extremely high pollution levels, with multiple hotspots reporting severe conditions. Key areas such as Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Anand Vihar, Bawana, Ashok Vihar, Burari, Alipur, ITO, and Dwarka recorded some of the worst readings.

New Delhi:

Delhi’s air quality plunged further on Monday, with several parts of the national capital recording ‘Severe’ pollution levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI readings touched alarming highs between 347 and 455, signalling hazardous conditions for residents.

Air quality worsens: 20 of 39 stations in 'severe' category

Out of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations, 20 recorded AQI above 400, placing them in the ‘Severe’ range. According to CPCB data at 6:50 am, multiple hotspots showed critical pollution levels:

Anand Vihar – 441

Alipur – 412

Ashok Vihar – 433

Bawana – 437

Burari – 432

DTU – 443

ITO – 410

Jahangirpuri – 452

Mundka – 440

At 7 am, pollution spikes were even higher in some areas, with:

Rohini – 458

Jahangirpuri – 455

DTU – 444

Anand Vihar – 442

In several localities, visibility dropped and the morning haze discouraged people from stepping out, including at India Gate, where morning walkers were notably absent.

Delhi-NCR breathes toxic Air: Noida, Ghaziabad in severe zone

The pollution crisis extended into the National Capital Region (NCR), where conditions remained equally alarming.

NCR AQI Levels

Noida – 396 (Very Poor, close to Severe)

Greater Noida – 399 (Very Poor)

Ghaziabad – 432 (Severe)

Gurugram – 291 (Poor)

Faridabad – 239 (Poor)

The deteriorating air quality raises serious health concerns for millions living in the region, with experts warning of increased respiratory and cardiac complications.

Residents stage protest at India Gate amid rising pollution

As Delhi's air quality hit dangerous lows, several residents gathered at India Gate on Sunday to protest against government inaction. The demonstration, organised by the Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air, escalated when protesters ignored police directives to vacate the area.

The committee said Delhi’s worsening pollution poses a “serious health risk”, accusing authorities of failing to address the root causes. Protesters criticised the government’s use of “cosmetic measures” such as water sprinklers and localised spraying near AQI stations instead of implementing long-term reforms.

Authorities under pressure as severe AQI persists

With pollution levels consistently touching the ‘Severe’ mark, public pressure is mounting on both state and central authorities to adopt stronger, sustainable strategies. Health experts have warned that prolonged exposure to AQI above 400 can severely impact vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.