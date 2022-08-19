Around 80 per cent Delhi-NCR households hit by 'viral fever' in 1-month, says survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Households in Delhi-NCR are suffering from viral fever, said survey.

Viral fever in Delhi-NCR : According to a recent survey conducted by an online platform in Delhi-NCR said that around eight out of every 10 households surveyed have either one or more individuals who showed symptoms of viral fever in the past one month.

The survey received more than 11,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad.

Sixty-three per cent of the respondents were men and 37 per cent were women.

What are the 'common symptoms' of viral fever :

According to the study by LocalCircles, 54 per cent of the respondents said they had at least two members in their family who had one or more symptoms of viral fever such as- fever, runny nose, cough, headache, bodyache, among others, in the last 30 days.

Twenty-three per cent of the respondents said they had four or more members in their family who had these symptoms.

Compared to these figures, just 42 per cent of the households had one or more individuals who had symptoms of viral fever during the corresponding time last year.

Coronavirus is likely to have led to the surge this year.

The online platform also reported that in most cases, people have been opting for home kits to test if they have COVID-19 or viral fever.

Rising COVID-19 cases in national capital :

Delhi has recently reported a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last two to three weeks.

Experts have said people not following Covid-appropriate behaviour and flouting the mask mandate is a major reason behind the rapid spread of the disease in the national capital.

Delhi had on Tuesday reported a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent, the highest since January 20.

On Friday last week, it saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months.

