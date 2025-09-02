After relentless rain on Monday led to severe waterlogging and hours-long traffic jams in Gurugram, the situation began to improve overnight as the district administration worked through the night using pumps and machinery to clear stagnant water. While most major roads are now accessible, traces of water can still be seen along road edges in certain areas, though conditions are far better than yesterday. A field report by India TV from Rajiv Chowk shows some water still collected on the roadside. A Tata 407 truck was seen towing a broken-down vehicle from the stretch. Many bikers and auto drivers, who were stuck in traffic from 8 PM until 4 AM, say that the situation has now considerably improved. Key routes including Delhi to Gurugram and Gurugram to Alwar are running smooth, with no visible waterlogging.