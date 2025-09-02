Advertisement
  3. Delhi-NCR weather today: Heavy rains drown Gurugram roads, flight operations hit; flood warning issued

  Live Delhi-NCR weather today: Heavy rains drown Gurugram roads, flight operations hit; flood warning issued

Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rain continues in Delhi-NCR today as IMD issues an orange alert for Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram. Schools, colleges, and offices are shut due to waterlogging and traffic jams.

Delhi weather update
Delhi weather update Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Isha Bhandari
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, as relentless monsoon showers continue to lash North India. The weather forecast for Delhi today warns of intense downpours. In Gurugram, heavy rains have triggered severe waterlogging and massive traffic jams, with reports of a 7-kilometre-long traffic snarl. The District Disaster Management Authority has issued an orange alert for Gurgaon and advised the closure of all schools, colleges, and offices, encouraging work-from-home arrangements. Meanwhile, Noida and Ghaziabad are also witnessing heavy rain today. The IMD weather alert extends to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where a red alert has been issued for the risk of flash floods and very heavy rainfall. Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir are currently under an orange warning. As per today’s weather forecast, schools and offices in the affected regions are expected to remain shut to ensure safety.

Stay tuned for real-time rain updates, Delhi traffic conditions, Noida weather today, Gurugram rain news, and school closures across Delhi-NCR...

 

Live updates :Delhi-NCR Weather

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: IMD forecasts moderate rainfall in Delhi

    IMD on Tuesday issued a moderate rainfall forecast for Delhi-NCR. The air quality index was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 50 at 9 am.

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Gurugram recovers from overnight waterlogging

    After relentless rain on Monday led to severe waterlogging and hours-long traffic jams in Gurugram, the situation began to improve overnight as the district administration worked through the night using pumps and machinery to clear stagnant water. While most major roads are now accessible, traces of water can still be seen along road edges in certain areas, though conditions are far better than yesterday. A field report by India TV from Rajiv Chowk shows some water still collected on the roadside. A Tata 407 truck was seen towing a broken-down vehicle from the stretch. Many bikers and auto drivers, who were stuck in traffic from 8 PM until 4 AM, say that the situation has now considerably improved. Key routes including Delhi to Gurugram and Gurugram to Alwar are running smooth, with no visible waterlogging.

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra remains suspended

    As heavy rainfall continues to lash North India, Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra remained suspended for the 8th consecutive day. 

  • 9:25 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Schools, offices shut

    Authorities have advised schools and companies to operate in online mode as IMD forecasts very heavy rainfall. 

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Gurugram chokes under severe waterlogging

    Downpour on Monday night leaves commuters stranded; authorities advise caution and alternate routes.

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Flood alert in Delhi amid torrential rains

    IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall across the capital in coming days, worsening flood risk.

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Water Level at Loha Pul touches 205.80m; flood alert issued

    Drone visuals show the swollen Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge, prompting evacuations and heightened alerts.

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Delhi's old Railway Bridge to be closed?

    The DDMA on Tuesday ordered the closure of traffic movement on the Old Railway Bridge. This comes after the Yamuna River has reached the evacuation mark of 206 metres. 

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Drone visuals from Loha Pul

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Severe waterlogging at IFFCO Chowk, Gurugram

    At around 8:30 PM yesterday, IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram was heavily waterlogged, leaving several commuters stranded and vehicles stuck. The downpour led to complete road submersion, disrupting traffic and public movement in the area.

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Yamuna river crosses danger mark at 205.80 metres in Delhi

    The Yamuna River’s water level reached 205.80 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (Loha Pul) on Tuesday morning, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, according to officials. The rising water level poses a flood threat to low-lying areas in the capital. Drone visuals from the site show the swollen river inching closer to critical levels.

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Gurgaon on orange alert

    An orange alert has been issued for Gurgaon amid incessant rain across the city. The administration has requested people to work from home while schools and colleges to remain shut and operate in an online mode. 

  • 8:40 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi, water level likely to rise further

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Flood alert issued in Delhi as Yamuna crosses danger mark

    A flood alert has been issued in Delhi after continuous heavy rainfall caused the Yamuna River to rise above the danger mark. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and advising residents in low-lying areas to stay alert and follow safety guidelines.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Severe waterlogging slows traffic in Gurugram

    Heavy and continuous rainfall has led to severe waterlogging across Gurugram, causing significant disruption to traffic movement. Several major routes are experiencing slowdowns, with authorities urging commuters to plan accordingly and avoid low-lying areas.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Showers continue to lash Delhi-NCR, Gurugram

    Morning visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path show cloudy skies as intermittent rains continued to lash Delhi on Monday. The India Meteorological Department has warned of moderate to heavy downpours in the coming days. In response, Gurugram authorities have advised schools and offices to function online on Tuesday, following Monday’s heavy rainfall and the forecast of very heavy rain on September 2.

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Schools and Anganwadi Centres shut in Dehradun

    All Anganwadi centers and schools from classes 1 to 12 in the district will remain closed today following a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued by the Meteorological Centre in Dehradun. The precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of students and staff.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Heavy rain alert issued

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Delhi, forecasting intense rainfall across all districts of the capital. In response to rising water levels, authorities have begun evacuations near the Yamuna floodplains after the river crossed the danger mark.

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Will flight services be hit due to heavy rain?

    Several roads across Delhi are either blocked or facing slow-moving traffic, affecting commuter movement across the city as heavy rains continue to affect the national capital. IndiGo Airlines issued an advisory on X, urging passengers to allow extra travel time, use alternate routes if possible, and check their flight status via the airline’s website or app before heading to the airport. "Due to today’s downpour, several roads across #Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport," said a notice issued by the airlines on X. 

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Gurugram choked after rain; waterlogging leads to hours-long traffic snarls

    Heavy rains battered Gurugram on Monday, throwing life out of gear as several parts of the city witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic chaos. The downpour led to long snarls on major stretches, with the Delhi-Jaipur highway bearing the worst brunt. Commuters reported being stuck for hours as vehicles crawled through knee-deep water near Hero Honda Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, and other key junctions. Office-goers returning home were left stranded, while buses and two-wheelers faced major difficulties navigating flooded roads. Read the full story here

  • 6:58 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Gurugram rain; routes you should avoid

    Many parts of Gurugram faced severe waterlogging on Monday after hours of continuous rain. Commuters reported flooding at major points like Hero Honda Chowk, Sohna Road, Narsinghpur stretch on NH-48, IFFCO Chowk, and sectors 29 and 31. Traffic moved at a snail’s pace on Golf Course Road and MG Road due to knee-deep water. Authorities have advised residents to steer clear of flood-prone areas during peak hours and consider alternate routes or working from home.

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Gurugram offices to remain shut today?

    The District Disaster Management Authority in Gurugram has asked offices to remain shut on Tuesday after IMD's orange alert warning. 

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Gurugram schools to remain shut today?

    The District Disaster Management Authority in Gurugram has asked schools to remain shut on Tuesday after IMD's orange alert warning. 

  • 6:50 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Yamuna river exceeds danger level at Loha Pul

    Visuals from Loha Pul show the Yamuna River flowing above the danger mark after continuous rainfall since yesterday. In response to the rising water levels, District Magistrate of Shahdara has announced that traffic and public movement on Loha Pul will be suspended from 5:00 PM on 2nd September.

  • 6:47 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Severe waterlogging across Delhi-NCR

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Massive traffic jams across Delhi-NCR, Gurugram

    The national capital witnessed traffic snarls across multiple parts of the city on Monday following heavy rainfall throughout the day, severely impacting vehicular movement. Heavy congestion was reported from several key roads and intersections, with commuters stranded for hours in long queues of vehicles. The Palam airport reported the lowest visibility of 800 metres about 3 pm on September 1 due to an intense spell of rain, the IMD said. The visibility, which was 2,500 metres at 2.30 pm, dropped to 800 metres by 3 pm. Till 5.30 pm, the city’s primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 18.6 mm of rainfall, while other stations reported 30.8 mm at Palam, 48.9 mm at Aya Nagar and 16.2 mm of rainfall at Lodhi Road, IMD data showed.

  • 6:40 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Orange alert in Delhi-NCR

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday, the advisory stated. Following heavy rainfall throughout the Delhi-NCR, a leakage was reported at a flyover and the visuals showed the Signature Tower Chowk underpass covered in water.

  • 6:39 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Weather update today: Schools, offices closed in Gurugram today?

    The Gurugram administration on Monday issued a fresh advisory for September 2, asking corporate offices and private institutions to allow employees to work from home and directing schools to conduct classes online in view of heavy rain forecasts. The advisory, shared by Deputy Commissioner Gurugram on X, came after the city recorded intense rainfall on Monday afternoon. "Today, between 3 PM to 7 PM, Gurugram recorded heavy rainfall of over 100 mm," the advisory stated. "In view of the continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram all corporate and private offices are requested to provide employees with the facility to work from home. All schools in the district have been instructed to conduct online classes on 02 September 2025," it added.

Top News

