The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, as relentless monsoon showers continue to lash North India. The weather forecast for Delhi today warns of intense downpours. In Gurugram, heavy rains have triggered severe waterlogging and massive traffic jams, with reports of a 7-kilometre-long traffic snarl. The District Disaster Management Authority has issued an orange alert for Gurgaon and advised the closure of all schools, colleges, and offices, encouraging work-from-home arrangements. Meanwhile, Noida and Ghaziabad are also witnessing heavy rain today. The IMD weather alert extends to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where a red alert has been issued for the risk of flash floods and very heavy rainfall. Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir are currently under an orange warning. As per today’s weather forecast, schools and offices in the affected regions are expected to remain shut to ensure safety.
