Delhi witnesses sudden thunderstorm, several flights diverted | Details here

The arrival and departure of many more services from the Delhi airport were delayed as well.

Six flights were diverted from the Delhi Airport on Monday after the national capital faced a thunderstorm. Several other services were affected as well.

The airport authorities said that a Vistara plane from Mumbai and two Alliance Air flights -- one from Jaipur and one from Lucknow itself -- were diverted to the Lucknow airport on Monday evening, they said.

Two indigo flights, one from Jabalpur and one from Patna, were also diverted to Jaipur airport. Air India's service from Vadodara was also diverted to the Jaipur airport, they mentioned. The arrival and departure of many more services from the Delhi airport were delayed due to thunderstorms, they stated.

