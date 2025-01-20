Delhi-NCR expected to receive rain on these days, IMD shares update on fog and temperature

Follow us on Image Source : X Delhi-NCR to receive rain on these days

Rain is expected in several parts of Delhi NCR on January 22 and 23. As per the weather update shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is also expected in several North Indian states including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. However, the temperature will remain normal and there are predictions of cold wave.

Rain in Delhi-NCR

As per IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar rain and snowfall are expected due to two western disturbances. "Due to two western disturbances, rain and snowfall are expected in the western Himalayas, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the coming five days. There is a possibility of rain in Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, Delhi NCR, North Rajasthan on the 22nd and 23rd. Dense and very dense fog will also prevail in Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It will prevail till coming two to three days," he said.

Dense fog in coming days

Kumar also said dense fog will prevail in Punjab, Haryana, UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan where dense fog is expected in the coming two to three days. "Visibility may be between 50 to 200 mts in the early morning for a few hours and for that, we have given yellow alert in these regions, " he added.

Delhi temperature

While the skies were clear on Monday morning in the National capital, IMD has predicted the maximum and the minimum temperatures likely to settle around 24 and 11 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 6.5 notches above normal at 26.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.1 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches above the season's average. The Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped to 'very poor', with a reading of 362 at 6 pm. The AQI was in the 'poor' category at 7 pm on Saturday, with a reading of 263.

Due to dense fog yesterday, as many as 41 trains originating from various stations in the national capital were running behind schedule. Some of the trains affected include Kir-Asr Express (15707), Lichchvi Express (14005), Gorkhdham Express (12555), Purushottam Express (12801) and Mahabodhi Express (12397).

The Railways has advised passengers to check the latest train schedules before embarking on their journey.

(With inputs from agencies)