Delhi-NCR air quality remains in red zone as thick smog covers region, Punjabi Bagh records highest AQI at 433

The entire Delhi and the adjoining cities of the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to remain in the red zone on Wednesday as a thick layer of smog enveloped these areas following a deterioration in the air quality after Diwali, which saw a surge in the bursting of firecrackers. At 6 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 345 in the "very poor category", according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Similar conditions were recorded in neighbouring Noida, where the AQI was recorded at 298, slightly less than Delhi but still in the "very poor category. In Gurugram, the tally stood at 252 - "poor category".

Punjabi Bagh records worst AQI in Delhi

The AQI in CPCB's Punjabi Bagh was recorded at 437 - which falls in the "severe" and nearing the "hazardous" category. This was also the highest AQI in the entire Delhi-NCR region as of Wednesday morning.

The CPCB classifies the Air Quality Index (AQI) as follows: 0 to 50 as good, 51 to 100 as satisfactory, 101 to 200 as moderate, 201 to 300 as poor, 301 to 400 as very poor, and 401 to 500 as severe.

Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi-NCR

A dense layer of smog and toxic air blanketed Delhi on Tuesday, worsening the city’s already dire air quality just a day after Diwali. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped into the ‘Very Poor’ category, with most monitoring stations reporting pollution levels deep in the red zone.

Earlier, on October 15, the Supreme Court had permitted the sale and use of green firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region between October 18 and 20. The approval came with specific conditions: only crackers produced within the NCR were allowed, and their use was limited to designated time slots of 6 to 7 pm and 8 to 10 pm. The court termed this a “balanced approach” aimed at allowing festive celebrations while safeguarding the environment.

