Delhi-NCR's air quality in 'very poor' category for 5th consecutive day, AQI remains over 309

Delhi Air Pollution: The air quality dipped in Delhi with overall AQI at 309 very poor category on Saturday morning. The air quality in NCR region also remained in very poor category. Noida witnessed AQI- 392. The air quality stayed in 'very poor' category for the 5th consecutive day hovering over AQI 301.

A cart puller, Sukhdev said,"Stepping out of home is a necessity. Breathing gets difficult sometimes, you can feel change in air even in eyes."

Pollution levels crept up on the night of October 23 amid a drop in temperature and wind speed and due to people bursting firecrackers and a rise in the number of farm fires.

What is Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)

On October 19, the sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had implemented Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) — a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation in the capital.

GRAP's Stage II includes banning the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries. The use of diesel generators, except for essential services, is also banned.

GRAP is classified under four stages depending on the air quality in Delhi.

Stage I in a case of 'poor' air quality (AQI 201-300), Stage II for 'very poor' air quality (AQI 301-400), Stage III for 'severe' air quality (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV for 'severe plus' air quality (AQI>450).

If the situation turns 'severe' (Stage III), authorities will enforce a ban on construction and demolition activities in the NCR, except for essential projects (such as railways, metros, airports, ISBTs and national security/defence-related projects of national importance).

