Delhi-Mumbai trains to be suspended as COVID-19 cases rise? Here's what the govt says

The Centre has issued a clarification amid reports of train services between Delhi and Mumbai likely to be suspended amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Several media reports claimed that the Maharashtra government is contemplating suspension of train and flight services between Delhi and Mumbai as COVID-19 cases in the national capital have witnessed an alarming rise in the last few days.

However, the Ministry of Railways took to Twitter to offer a clarification.

"There have been reports in section of media today about cancellation of certain trains on Delhi Mumbai sector. It may be clarified that Railways has NOT taken any decision regarding cancellation of trains on Mumbai Delhi sector," the Ministry of Railways said rejecting reports.

There have been reports in section of media today about cancellation of certain trains on Delhi Mumbai sector. It may be clarified that Railways has NOT taken any decision regarding cancellation of trains on Mumbai Delhi sector. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 20, 2020

Delhi reported 6,608 new COVID-19 cases and 8,775 recoveries, and 118 deaths on Friday, latest data by the Health Department said. The national capital has reported 5,17,238 coronavirus cases so far, while total recoveries has reached 4,68,143. While active cases stand at 40,936, the death toll has reached 8,159.

The Delhi government has announced a slew of measures in the last couple of days amid skyrocketing infection cases. Spitting and consumption of tobacco in public places, violation of COVID-19 quarantine rules, not wearing of masks and not maintaining social distancing will now attract a fine of Rs 2,000 in the city. The Kejriwal government has also decided to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals and doubling of testing centres in every district.

Arrangements are also being made for over 1,400 ICU beds, including 663 in Delhi government hospitals and 750 at a central government facility, CM Kejriwal said earlier this week.

