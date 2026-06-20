India's first 8-lane tunnel under a Tiger Reserve opens today; check details inside

New Delhi:

India is set to achieve another major infrastructure milestone as the country's first eight-lane road tunnel built beneath a wildlife zone is expected to open today. The tunnel is located on the Delhi-Vadodara section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and passes under the ecologically sensitive Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve near Kota in Rajasthan.

This development marks a significant step in the Delhi Mumbai Expressway completion status, bringing one of India's biggest highway projects closer to full operation.

(Image Source : X/@INDIA & THE WORLD)Delhi-Mumbai Expressway update

India’s first 8-lane tunnel inside a wildlife zone

The 4.9-kilometre-long tunnel is a first-of-its-kind project in India. Built beneath the Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve, it has been designed to allow vehicles to travel at high speed underground while ensuring wildlife movement remains completely uninterrupted on the surface.

Construction of the tunnel took nearly four and a half years due to the environmental sensitivity of the area. Engineers adopted special construction techniques to minimise disturbance to the forest ecosystem and preserve natural animal corridors.

(Image Source : X/@INDIANINFOGUIDE)Delhi-Mumbai Expressway update

This latest Delhi Mumbai Expressway update highlights how infrastructure and environmental conservation can work together.

How will travellers benefit?

The tunnel is expected to deliver several benefits for commuters and freight operators using the Delhi Mumbai Expressway route. Some of the key advantages include:

Faster and signal-free travel

Reduced travel time across the Rajasthan section

Improved road safety by avoiding forest-level crossings

Smoother connectivity between multiple states

Better fuel efficiency due to uninterrupted traffic flow

Protection of wildlife habitats and animal movement routes

The project ensures that high-speed traffic can pass below the reserve without affecting the natural environment above.

(Image Source : X/@INDIANINFOGUIDE)India's first 8-lane tunnel under a Tiger Reserve set to open today

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near completion

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is spread across approximately 1,386 kilometres and built at an estimated cost of around Rs 95,000 crore, the expressway is designed to transform road travel between the country's political and financial capitals.

According to the latest Delhi Mumbai Expressway current status, several sections are already operational while the remaining stretches are moving towards completion. The tunnel near Kota represents one of the final missing links in the corridor.

As per the latest status of Delhi Mumbai Expressway, the project is now entering its final stages before becoming fully operational.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway route and connectivity

The Delhi Mumbai Expressway route begins near Sohna in Gurugram and passes through Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra before ending at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Delhi Expressway route has been designed to improve connectivity across industrial hubs, logistics centres and major cities along the corridor. Those looking for the Delhi Mumbai Expressway route map or the new Delhi Mumbai Expressway route map can see how the expressway creates a shorter and more efficient connection between North and West India.

Travel time to be cut to half

One of the biggest attractions of the project is the dramatic reduction in travel time. Once the entire Delhi Mumbai Expressway route becomes operational, the journey between Delhi and Mumbai is expected to take around 12 hours, compared to more than 24 hours currently.

The access-controlled highway will allow vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 120 km/h, subject to traffic regulations and safety conditions. Unlike conventional highways, there will be no traffic signals or intersections, enabling smoother and faster movement throughout the corridor.

(Image Source : X/@NHAI_OFFICIAL)Delhi-Mumbai Expressway update

The expressway has been designed with future expansion in mind. It currently features eight lanes with a wide 21-metre median, allowing authorities to expand it to 12 lanes if traffic demand increases in the coming years.

With the Delhi Mumbai Expressway status showing steady progress, the project is expected to play a major role in boosting trade, tourism and economic growth across multiple states.