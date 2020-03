Delhi: Model Eye Hospital wall collapses in Lajpat Nagar; 2 people dead A wall of the Model Eye Hospital in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi collapsed late Monday night. As per reports, 2 people are feared dead while another one has been injured.

