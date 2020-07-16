Old woman accidentally locks herself in bed-box, rescued in time due to CCTV footage

Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR Old woman accidently locks herself in bed-box, rescued in time due to CCTV footage

What could have been a painful and horrific end of life turned into a successful rescue in New Delhi. An old woman accidentally locked herself inside a bed-box in her house. But she was rescued in time as the mishap was spotted in time on CCTV cameras installed in her home.

84-year-old Sworsh Kohli lives in her house at Karol Bagh in New Delhi. Her granddaughter had installed a CCTV camera inside her home. She monitors the footage on her mobile for Kohli's safety. On Thursday, she was shocked to see her grandmother accidentally locking herself in the bed-box.

Kohli had opened the bed-box to take care of some work but lost balance and fell inside. The box got locked with Kohli inside. Due to her old age, she could not gather the strength to free herself.

Her granddaughter rushed to police after she saw her granny falling in the bed box.

The police then broke the door and rescued Kohli.

It's unbearable to imagine what would have come to pass has the accident would not have been spotted in time on the CCTV

