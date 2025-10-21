Delhi minister Sirsa claims AAP govt forcing farmers to burn stubble in Punjab by covering their faces Delhi Minister Manjinder Sing Sirsa said the AAP is deliberately bringing Diwali, Sanatana Dharma, and Hinduism into the picture and Arvind Kejriwal first deliberately banned firecrackers in Delhi to garner the votes of a particular community, to appease them.

New Delhi:

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday addressed a press conference and claims that the Aam Aadmi Party has forced Punjab farmers to burn stubble and presents videos of stubble burning from different regions, including Tarn Taran and Bathinda.

He said he wants to show how the Aam Aadmi Party is deliberately forcing farmers to burn stubble in Punjab by covering their faces. “Farmers don't want to burn stubble, but they were told to do so. They've been forced to burn stubble by covering their faces, so that this stubble can have an impact on Delhi. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal spent ten years as Chief Minister, abusing the farmers of Punjab. But now, in just seven months, we have begun working on a disease that had been going on for the past 27 years..."

AAP involved in questionable activities over past four days: Sirsa

He said, “The Aam Aadmi Party, which ran an incompetent government in Delhi for the last ten years, has been involved in questionable activities over the past four days. These visuals are from Tarn Taran and Bathinda, notice how people’s faces are covered. Farmers are being forced to burn stubble while concealing their identities.”

Manjinder Singh Sirsa said those who are blaming Diwali for air pollution, it is a lie. “This is being done only to please some section. The admirers of Aurangzeb and Akbar are saying this; those who had put Tipu Sultan's photo in the Vidhan Sabha are saying this. For 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal was the Chief Minister...," he said.

Sirsa alleges Kejriwal deliberately banned firecrackers to garner votes

The Delhi Minister said the AAP is deliberately bringing Diwali, Sanatana Dharma, and Hinduism into the picture and Arvind Kejriwal first deliberately banned firecrackers in Delhi to garner the votes of a particular community, to appease them.

“Since this morning, Arvind Kejriwal's entire team has been constantly cursing Diwali. Sanjay Singh and his colleagues have been tweeting since last night, asking to stop celebrating Diwali. Aam Aadmi Party president is cursing the BJP. Diwali isn't the BJP's festival. The BJP president and the BJP Chief Minister are being cursed. This isn't the BJP's festival. It's a Sanatan Hindu festival, and why are you cursing the festival? Why are you using words against the festival? But to say that BJP is celebrating Diwali, to say that BJP is bursting crackers like this, to say that BJP is doing such wrong things, I feel very embarrassed..."

Stubble burning cases in Punjab rises to 308

In the meantime, the number of stubble burning incidents in Punjab has reached 308, with Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts accounting for the majority of such cases, according to the Punjab Pollution Control Board data.

At 113, Tarn Taran district has witnessed maximum stubble burning cases in Punjab so far, followed by Amritsar with 104 cases, as many farmers continue to burn crop residue, ignoring the state government's appeals to stop the practice.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR. As the window for the Rabi crop, wheat, is very short after the paddy harvest in October and November, many farmers set their fields on fire to clear off the residue for sowing the next crop.

