Services on yellow line of Delhi metro disrupted after woman jumps in front of moving train

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Services on yellow line of Delhi metro delayed after woman jumps in front of moving train

Delhi Metro: A woman passenger got injured in the national capital on Monday after she jumped in front of a moving metro train on the Jor Bagh metro station of the yellow line of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services. Due to the incident, services remained disrupted for some time on the yellow line, reported news agency PTI.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. The incident took place at Jor Bagh metro station. The train was going towards HUDA City Centre when she jumped from the platform and got hit, the sources said.

DMRC tweeted around 11:20 AM to alert metro commuters: "Yellow Line Update Delay in services from Central Secretariat to Green Park due to a passenger on track at Jor Bagh. Normal service on all other lines." DMRC later informed that normal services have resumed on the yellow line.

In a similar incident on Thursday (June 30), a 50-year-old man jumped in front of a train at Moolchand station of Delhi Metro's Violet Line. Police received information at 5.04 pm that a person got injured at Moolchand metro station. The person identified as Mahendar jumped when a train reached platform number 1, a senior police officer said.

The injured was sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors said he was unfit for statement.

Latest India News