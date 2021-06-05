Delhi Metro to resume with 50% capacity from Monday

Image Source : PTI Passengers wait to board a metro train after the metro services.

Delhi metro service will resume for general public from June 7 (Monday) with 50 per cent seating capacity after the government announced relaxing restrictions as daily Covid cases continue to drop in the national capital.

"On Monday, only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from approx 5 to 15 minutes on different Lines," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed on Saturday.

The Delhi government on Saturday announced to restart markets, malls, metro rail and some other public activities with certain conditions.

Shops in all markets in the city will be allowed to open with odd-even phases, which would be decided on the basis of shop's registration number. After the first phase of unlocking, Delhi's traders associations have been demanding to reopen markets phase wise.

Shops in all markets in Delhi will reopen on alternate day (odd-even basis), which will be decided on the basis of shop's number. However, the weekly market will remain shut till June 14.

Construction work allowed

In the first phase of unlocking, the Delhi government had allowed construction and manufacturing activities from last Monday.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in a fresh directive on Covid-19 management issued on Saturday, stated, "Situation of Covid-19 in NCT of Delhi has again been reviewed and observed that, though the number of Covid-19 patients and positivity rate is declining, the situation is still precarious, therefore in order to contain the spread of the virus and to further break the transmission chain, curfew needs to be further extended for another week in the territory of NCT of Delhi (except essential and permitted activities/services) along with the reopening of some more prohibited activities in phase manner in areas outside the containment zones for overall well being of NCT of Delhi."

DDMA order further stated that all government offices, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations, local bodies will be allowed to function with officers of level of grade-1 with 100 per cent strength on the production of valid ID card, whereas, the other employees will be allowed with 50 per cent of total manpower.

The DDMA made it clear that the remaining 50 per cent government employees will work from home. However, officials or the persons associated with essential services will remain functional without any restrictions.

