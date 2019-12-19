No more hassle. DMRC has reopened Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and other metro stations

Delhi Metro/File Image

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has reopened metro stations including Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat. A total of 19 metro stations were closed in Delhi on Thursday amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The metro stations that were shut till 5 pm on Thursday included Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Janpath, Barakhambachandi , Vasant Vihar, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhavan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market, Lal Qila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Munirka. Trains did not halt at the mentioned stations, however, interchange was allowed at Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations.

The metro stations were closed as protest against the amended Citizenship Act escalated in the national capital on Thursday. Senior opposition leaders, a large number of students and activists were detained by police on their way to two mega demonstrations against the new citizenship law as prohibitory orders and restrictions on internet and mobile phone services in parts of Delhi-NCR region inconvenienced thousands of people.

