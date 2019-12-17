Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Anti-CAA stir: Jaffrabad, Welcome, Seelampur metro stations closed in Delhi. Check full list

Anti-CAA stir: Jaffrabad, Welcome, Seelampur metro stations closed in Delhi. Check full list

A number of metro stations have been closed in Delhi due to ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Fresh protests broke out in Delhi's Jaffrabad following which metro stations in the vicinity have been shut by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 17, 2019 15:31 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational Image

A number of metro stations have been closed in Delhi due to ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Fresh protests broke out in Delhi's Jaffrabad following which metro stations in the vicinity have been shut by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Protesters have vandalised three buses, stoking tension in the area. Later, tear gas shells were fired on protesters by the police.

Metro stations in Delhi shut by DMRC:

Seelampur

Gokulpuri

Welcome

Jaffrabad

Maujpur-Babarpur

ALSO READ | Anti-CAA protests spread further in Delhi; buses vandalised in Jafrabad area

ALSO READ | Kolkata to Ahmedabad via Jamia: Students lead nationwide-protest against Citizenship Act

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News