Anti-CAA stir: Jaffrabad, Welcome, Seelampur metro stations closed in Delhi. Check full list

A number of metro stations have been closed in Delhi due to ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Fresh protests broke out in Delhi's Jaffrabad following which metro stations in the vicinity have been shut by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Protesters have vandalised three buses, stoking tension in the area. Later, tear gas shells were fired on protesters by the police.

Metro stations in Delhi shut by DMRC:

Seelampur

Gokulpuri

Welcome

Jaffrabad

Maujpur-Babarpur

