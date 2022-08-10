Rakshabandhan: Delhi Metro sets up 169 additional ticket machines

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A metro train runs on its tracks in the backdrop of a Hanuman temple after resumption of the Delhi Metro services in a graded manner, in New Delhi.

Rakshabandhan: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has set up 169 additional ticket office machines at the Metro stations to ensure smooth travel for passengers on the occasion of Rakshabandhan on Thursday.

Apart from the additional ticket machines, there will be 65 customer facilitation agents and a standby train available on all lines except the Airport Line.

Last year, the metro service began early on Raksha Bandhan to accommodate the heavy rush, however, this time, DMRC is yet to announce any such time change.

Notably, this year, the festival has arrived just 5 days before the Independence Day which means the metro stations will be equally well guarded by the security personnel and the frisking would take more time.

"Additional time might be needed in view of enhanced security and frisking measures ahead of Independence Day. Please allow for some extra time in your commute. Your cooperation is kindly solicited," the DMRC said.

