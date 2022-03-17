Delhi Metro services on Violet, Green & Pink lines delayed due to technical glitch

Thursday, March 17, 2022
     
Around 11:30 AM, the DMRC tweeted that services have been normalised.  It said that the system is still under observation to avoid any further inconvenience.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 17, 2022 13:23 IST
A special driverless train runs on the Delhi Metro Pink
Image Source : PTI

A special driverless train runs on the Delhi Metro Pink Line after its virtual flagging off ceremony, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

Services were delayed for nearly two hours on Thursday on three corridors of the Delhi Metro due to technical glitch, the DMRC said, even as many commuters took to social media to share pictures of passengers standing in long queues awaiting the arrival of trains.

A large number of people, mainly office-goers, take metro in the morning to travel to their destinations in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted around 9 AM to alert commuters: "Service Update Delay in services on Violet, Green and Pink lines. Please allow for some extra time in your commute." A senior official said the delay was due to a "snag".

Meanwhile, commuters shared pictures of long queues at many stations, with people awaiting arrival of trains, on Twitter. "No metro from last 20 minutes at kashmere gate heavy rush," wrote one Mayank Sharma in response to DMRC's tweet. Many riders on these lines also tweeted that they were "not informed" about the reason behind the delay.

Around 11:30 AM, the DMRC again tweeted: "Service Update. Services have been normalised. However, to avoid any further inconvenience, the system is still under observation. Passengers are requested to allow for some extra time in their commute."

