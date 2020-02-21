Delhi Metro services to be affected on February 22, 23. Here are the routes that will be hit

File

The services of the Delhi Metro will be affected for two days. In an advisory, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the train services on Yellow Line Saturday (February 22) and Sunday (February 23) will take a hit. The authorities have planned track maintenance work on UP line of the above section. Services between Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate section of Yellow Line will be run on single line (through Down line) after 9.30 pm till 7.30 am on Sunday, February 23.

Special arrangements

There will be a short loop train operation from Vishwavidyalaya to Samaypur Badli and from Kashmere Gate to HUDA City Centre during the period. The frequency of the trains will remain as per schedule in above section. Trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes between Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate.

Feeder Buses

The DMRC will also have feeder buses from Vishwavidyalaya to Kashmere Gate stations to provide ease to commuters affected in this section. The service will be free of cost.

Announcements

The DMRC will make announcements at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over.