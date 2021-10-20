Wednesday, October 20, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • NIA conducts raids at 11 places in Jammu and Kashmir in a recent terrorism conspiracy case
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi Metro commences training of Dhaka Metro's operations, maintenance personnel

Delhi Metro commences training of Dhaka Metro's operations, maintenance personnel

As per DMRC, the training duration of courses will vary from 24 days to 156 days, as per the job profile of all the participants. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 20, 2021 11:05 IST
Delhi Metro rail corporation, DMRC begins training, Dhaka Metro operations, Dhaka metro maintenance,
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Delhi Metro begins training of Dhaka Metro's operations. 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started the training of the first batch of operations and maintenance staff of Bangladesh's Dhaka Metro at its training academy at Shastri Park Depot.

DMRC, in a press release on Tuesday, said that once sent for training in Hong Kong before the inauguration of Metro services in Delhi in 2002, it has reached a 'historical milestone by commencing the training of the first batch of operations and maintenance staff' of Dhaka Metro.

"The training of the first batch of Dhaka Metro core staff and officers, comprising of 19 Operations and 17 Rolling Stock officials, by DMRC officials, commenced at the Delhi Metro Rail Academy from October 14, 2021," DMRC informed.

The training is a part of an agreement signed between DMRC and NKDM Association, a consortium of foreign and Bangladeshi companies looking after the implementation of the Dhaka MRTS project in Bangladesh, under which 163 officials of Dhaka Metro will be undergoing training at DMRA.

As per DMRC, the training duration of the courses will vary from 24 days to 156 days as per the job profile of the participants. The training module includes interactive classroom sessions, demonstrations, simulators, practical, on-job training, etc.

Dhaka Metro will soon be beginning their Metro journey with the opening of their first line known as 'MRT Line-6' comprising of 20.1 km, informed DMRC.

(With ANI inputs)

 

Also Read: Delhi Metro makes provision of separate toilet for transgenders at stations

Also Read: Delhi Metro to replace conventional illumination system with LED lights

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News