No metro services on Blue Line's Janakpuri West-Dwarka section on Sunday. Details

No metro services on Blue Line's Janakpuri West-Dwarka section on Sunday

Train services on the Delhi Metro will be regulated briefly on Blue Line from the commencement of passenger service on Sunday to undertake scheduled track maintenance, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday.

Metro services will be suspended between Janakpuri West and Dwarka section. The services will be regulated between the start of passenger service hour till 9.30 am on Sunday.

However, the trains will operate as per the scheduled time from Noida Electronic City/Vaishali to Janakpuri West station.

Normally on Sundays, passenger services commence on Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section from 8 am.

Train services will continue to remain available from Dwarka to Dwarka Sec-21 section broadly as per the Sunday time table. The normal train services on the entire stretch of Blue Line will resume after 9.30 am.

