Delhi Metro's Blue and Pink Lines to resume operations from Sept 9. What you must know

Delhi Metro's Blue and Pink Lines to resume operations from tomorrow. What you must know

After a successful resumption along the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to resume services on the Blue Line, the city’s longest metro line that connects Dwarka Sec 21 to Electronic City/Vaishali, and Pink Line, from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, on Wednesday after a hiatus of 171 days. "As part of stage-I of graded resumption of metro services, Delhi Metro will resume operations after 171 days on its Blue Line - from Dwarka Sector 21 to Electronic City/Vaishali and Pink Line - from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar from tomorrow," said the DMRC.

Trains to run from 7 am to 11 am in morning, 4 pm to 8 pm in evening

"From tomorrow onwards, services will be available on both of these Lines from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the morning and from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the evening along with Yellow/Rapid Lines which are already operational since yesterday as per the given timings," as a per a DMRC press release.

9 interchange Metro stations to be available from Wednesday

The re-opening of these two lines will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange Metro stations from tomorrow as given below:

1. Rajouri Garden (Blue Line & Pink Like)

2. INA Delhi Haat (Yellow & Pink Line)

3. Mayur Vihar Phase – I (Blue Line & Pink Line)

4. Karkarduma (Blue Line & Pink Line)

5. Rajiv Chowk (Blue Line & Yellow Line)

6. Yamuna Bank (Blue Line 3 & 4)

7. Anand Vihar ISBT (Blue Line & Pink Line)

8. Azadpur (Pink Line & Yellow Line)

9. Sikanderpur (Yellow Line & Rapid Metro)

Red, Green, Violet Lines to resume operations on Thursday

"In addition to above Lines, 3 more Lines- Red Line i.e, Line-1 from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda (Ghaziabad), Green Line i.e, Line-5 from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hosihar Singh (Bahadurgarh) and Violet Line i.e, Line-6 from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) will also resume services the day after i.e, from 10th September 2020 with the same schedule of 4 hours of passenger service each in the morning and evening under Stage-I plan of resumption of Metro services," the press release said.

Magenta Line to re-start on Friday, Grey Line on Saturday

"Thereafter, rest of the remaining Lines (in addition to existing Lines of Stage-I) will also be re-opened under Stage -2 (Magenta Line i.e, Line-8 from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden & Grey Line i.e, Line-9 from Dwarka to Najafgarh and Stage-3 (Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21) of Graded resumption plan on 11th and 12th September 2020 respectively.

Thus, the entire Metro network will be made operational for passenger services throughout the day from 12th September 2020 onwards as it was before 22nd March 2020 with all social distancing norms/guidelines to be followed by the passengers during the travel due to ongoing pandemic."

