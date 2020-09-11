Delhi Metro new guidelines on resuming services on all lines, pre-COVID time-table: All you need to know

Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro and Rapid Metro trains leave Sikandarpur station after DMRC resumed services in a graded manner, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Gurugram.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued new guidelines with respect to the resumption of normal services on all lines. In a tweet, the DMRC informed that from the coming Sunday (September 13), Metro operations will start at 6 AM on all sections. Starting next Sunday (September 20), regular timings as per earlier time table with services starting at 8 AM on Phase 3 sections (on Sundays) will continue.

Delhi Metro new guidelines on resuming services on all lines

All lines of the Delhi Metro will start operating from Saturday, including the Airport Express Line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21).

From Sunday, passengers will be able to commute from 6 am to 11 pm, and the DMRC has made all the necessary arrangements for its proper functionality.

To avoid huge crowd in the metro as well as at the stations, DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh has appealed to the people that they should refrain from travelling during peak hours.

Earlier, we used to carry 250-300 passengers at once but now the capacity has been reduced to 50 only, DMRC manager said.

DMRC Manager warned against thinking that everything has returned to normal, while urging to continue "work from home".

The Delhi Metro, the lifeline of the city and the National Capital Region, resumed its services on September 7 in a graded manner.

During the 171-day shutdown, it incurred a revenue loss of over Rs 1,500 crore, about Rs 10 crore per day on an average.

