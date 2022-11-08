Tuesday, November 08, 2022
     
Delhi Metro introduces first-ever set of two 8-coach trains on Red Line

Delhi Metro has introduced two sets of 8-coach train on the Red Line between Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2022 14:04 IST
Representational image
Image Source : PTI Representational image

Delhi Metro news: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced its first-ever set of two 8-coach trains on the Red Line between Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda.

The two 8-coach train sets have been converted from the existing fleet of 39 six-coach trains, for passenger services on the Red Line (Line-1 i.e. Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), DMRC said.

