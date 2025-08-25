Delhi Metro fare hike: Travelling by Metro gets costlier in Delhi-NCR from today | Check revised rates Delhi Metro fare hike: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised metro fares for the first time in eight years, with the new rates coming into effect from today. Here's a look at the updated fare structure.

New Delhi:

Travelling by metro in Delhi-NCR has become more expensive from today (August 25) as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised passenger fares for the first time in nearly eight years. According to the revised structure, fares across all metro lines have been increased by Re 1 to Rs 4, while on the Airport Express Line, the hike ranges between Re 1 and Rs 5.

Delhi Metro fare hike: Check revised rates

With the new rates coming into effect, the minimum fare for metro travel is now Rs 11, while the maximum fare has been fixed at Rs 64.

Normal Days Fare National Holiday and Sunday Fare Distance Slab Existing Revised Existing Revised 0-2 km 10 11 10 11 2-5 km 20 21 10 11 5-12 km 30 32 20 21 12-21 km 40 43 30 32 21-32 km 50 54 40 43 >32 km 60 64 50 54

Earlier, DMRC had last revised its fares in 2017 based on the recommendations of the Fourth Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). As of August 24, the minimum fare was Rs 10 and the maximum fare was Rs 60.

"This is to confirm that Delhi Metro fares will be revised with effect from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August 2025. The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by Re 1 to Rs 4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to Rs 5," DMRC said.

Delhi Metro Discount

Even after the fare hike, passengers using smart cards will continue to get a 10 per cent discount on every journey, along with an additional 10 percent discount during off-peak hours (before 8 am, between 12 noon and 5 pm, and after 9 pm).

Delhi Metro, often regarded as the lifeline of the capital, is the largest metro network in the country. Stretching over 394 km, it connects 289 stations across 12 corridors, which also include the Noida Metro Aqua Line and the Rapid Metro Gurugram.