Hit by coronavirus lockdown, Delhi Metro slashes employees perks, allowances by 50%

In view of the adverse financial condition due to non-operation of metro services, perks and allowances to be reduced by 50 per cent with effect from August 2020, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed on Monday.

Issuing a statement the DMRC said that starting with the salary for August, perks and allowances will be payable at the rate of 15.75% of the basic pay.

In the statement, the DMRC also stated that all grants of fresh Advances for House Building Advance, Multipurpose Advance, Laptop Advance, Festival Advance will be kept on hold till further order.

“With immediate effect, all sanctions of fresh Advances for House Building Advance, Multipurpose Advance, Laptop Advance, Festival Advance etc to be kept on hold till further orders. Advances already sanctioned will continue to be disbursed, as & when a demand is received,” the DMRC said.

According to reports, The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has suffered loss of nearly Rs 1,300 crore since the closure of services on March 22 due to the COVID-19 situation.

The DMRC, reportedly has about 14,500 employees.

In Delhi, the metro services have been shut since March 22, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the ‘Janta Curfew’. Even though other transport services have now been allowed as part of the relaxations, metro service remains to be barred.

