Services on Blue Line of Delhi Metro briefly affected after man found on tracks

Services on blue line of the Delhi Metro were briefly disrupted on Thursday, officials said, adding a man was found on the tracks at the Uttam Nagar West station. The services were affected between the Dwarka and Kirti Nagar stations.

The information was shared by the Delhi Metro on its official Twitter handle.

The blue line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic city in Noida.

The services were resumed after some time, the DMRC said. Metro services on other lines remained normal.

