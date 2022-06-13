Delhi-Meerut RRTS project: First train set of rapid rail arrives at Duhai depot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The first trainset of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) arrives from Gujarats Savli at Duhai depot in Ghaziabad, Monday.

Highlights First train set of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) arrived at Duhai depot in Ghaziabad

Tracks have already been completed for its arrival at the Duhai depot

The 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023

The first train set of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) arrived at the Duhai depot in Ghaziabad on Monday from Savli in Gujarat, an official statement said.

This train set was loaded on a trailer from the Alstom manufacturing plant in Savli in Gujarat on June 2 and reached Duhai via road.

"In its journey to reach Duhai Depot, the train has travelled through three states -- Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. All the six coaches of the train set were loaded on six separate trailers," the statement said.

At the Duhai depot, they were unloaded with the help of a crane and in the coming days, the train set will be assembled at the depot.

Image Source : PTI The first trainset of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) that has been handed over to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), at the manufacturing factory in Savli.

Tracks have already been completed for its arrival at the Duhai depot and preparations are going on for its testing. For the operation of RRTS trains, an administrative building has also been built in the depot, it said.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is establishing India's first RRTS which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system. The first train will be run on Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

The first train set of RRTS was handed over to the NCRTC on May 7 at an event organised at the manufacturing unit in Savli in Vadodara district.

The 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025.

ALSO READ | Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor construction in full swing, likely to meet deadline

ALSO READ | Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor: Yamuna bridge under construction, first pier completed

Latest India News