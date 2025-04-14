Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Namo Bharat trials begin on final stretch | List of stations to be connected Trial runs have started on the final stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), linking New Ashok Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan. With this, the 82-kilometre high-speed corridor is one step closer to full operation.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Latest Update: The much-anticipated Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) took a significant step forward over the weekend, as trial runs of the Namo Bharat train began between two crucial Delhi stations: New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan. The move brings the project closer to full-scale operations across the 82-km high-speed corridor expected to dramatically cut commute times in the National Capital Region.

In its first trial run late Saturday night, a Namo Bharat train was manually driven at a controlled speed to assess the compatibility of signalling systems along the newly energised stretch. According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the test also marked the first time the train crossed the Yamuna River, passing over the Barapullah flyover and the busy Ring Road before entering Sarai Kale Khan station.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS is India’s first semi-high-speed regional rail service, aimed at significantly reducing travel time between the two cities. The route will include 25 stations, offering high-speed, air-conditioned travel to thousands of daily commuters across Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

Full list of stations on the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor:

Delhi

Sarai Kale Khan

New Ashok Nagar

Anand Vihar

Ghaziabad

Sahibabad

Guldhar

Duhai

Duhai Depot

Muradnagar

Modi Nagar South

Modi Nagar North

Meerut South

Meerut (with local RRTS stations)

Partapur

Rithani

Shatabdi Nagar

Brahmapuri

Meerut Central

Bhaisali

Begumpul

MES Colony

Daurli

Meerut North

Modipuram

The NCRTC said high-speed trial runs will follow shortly to evaluate the integration of core systems such as platform screen doors (PSDs), overhead electrification, and track alignment. Sarai Kale Khan is being developed as a multimodal hub, with direct connectivity to the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, the ISBT, and nearby Ring Road bus services.

Currently, Namo Bharat trains operate on a 55-km stretch between Meerut South and New Ashok Nagar, covering 11 stations. The full corridor is expected to be operational later this year, cutting travel time between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram to under an hour. With civil and system works nearing completion at Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar, the final phase of testing is now underway. High-speed trials will follow shortly, NCRTC said.

(With inputs from PTI)