Delhi HC issues notice to ECI on AAP's plea seeking to conduct MCD polls with EVMs

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi State Election commission on a plea moved by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking direction to conduct an upcoming municipal corporations (MCD) polls with EVMs.

The EVMs are compatible with VVPAT.

The high court's notice came after a petition by the Aam Aadmi Party, through MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, seeking direction to the State Election Commission of Delhi to conduct the upcoming MCD polls with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) which are compatible with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and not without them.

The national capital has five local bodies namely the North, East and South Delhi municipal corporations, the Delhi Cantonment Board and the New Delhi Municipal Council.

