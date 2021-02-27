Delhi MCD bypolls 2021: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava reviews security arrangements

Image Source : PTI Delhi MCD election 2021: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava reviews security arrangements

The Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation and the security arrangements in the national capital, ahead of the municipal bypolls. Shrivastava reviewed security arrangement in the Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar wards.

Voting for the municipal bypolls will be held in the five wards from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on Sunday. The results will be announced on March 3.

The crime review meeting was also attended by senior police officers of the force. The Police chief directed officers to take strict measures to curb incidents where firearms are being used and also took stock of the status of vaccination among police personnel in different districts and units.

He stressed the need to keep a sharp vigil on the borders in view of the bypolls and ongoing farmers' protest, a statement quoting Anil Mittal, Additional Delhi Police (PRO), said.

Shrivastava also analysed the crime situation, including action taken against burglars, drug peddlers, bootleggers and gamblers.

Special emphasis was laid on detection of crime against women, POCSO, cases of kidnapping and abduction, vehicle theft and other such cases, the statement said.

It was underlined that surveillance on listed criminals, including 'bad characters', criminals released from jail or those on bail, would put a check on their activities which is a big deterrent, the statement said.

The officers were also directed to take action against leftover criminals (in crimes where other accused have been arrested) and intensify checking at pickets.

"They have also been directed to take preventive action under CrPC, DP Act and MCOCA (liquor, drugs, prostitution, gambling/satta) as required," it added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News